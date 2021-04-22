The San Francisco 49ers will sign defensive tackle Maurice Hurst, according to a report from ESPN on Thursday night.
Hurst also tweeted, "49ers Let's Go to Work!! This defense is about to go crazy!! Time to eat! #49ers #FTTB"
Hurst, 25, started 17 of the 40 games he played with the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders over the past three seasons. The 6-foot-2, 291-pounder racked up 76 tackles, eight sacks, 17 quarterback hits, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and one interception during that time.
The Raiders released Hurst last week after adding Yannick Ngakoue and Quinton Jefferson to their defensive line.
Hurst was the Raiders' fifth-round pick (No. 140 overall) out of Michigan in 2018.
--Field Level Media
