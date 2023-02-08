New Orleans Pelicans superstar Zion Williamson (hamstring) will not return until after the All-Star break, missing the All-Star Game itself, ESPN reported Wednesday.
Pelicans coach Willie Green said as much Tuesday, when he told reporters the team would not have his season-opening starting five available until after the break.
Williamson was voted in as a starter for the All-Star Game, to be played Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City, Utah. The Pelicans have three more games before the break.
Williamson sustained a right hamstring strain in a loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Jan. 2.
The Pelicans were 17-12 with Williamson in the lineup and are 12-15 since without him.
The 2019 No. 1 overall draft pick has averaged 26.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.1 steals in 29 starts this season. He is shooting 60.8 percent from the floor.
Williamson missed all of last season after having surgery on a broken foot, but he had missed just eight games in 2022-23, including three in December while in health and safety protocol.
