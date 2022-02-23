The 2023 United States Ryder Cup captain will be announced Monday, and a report indicates two-time major winner Zach Johnson is the choice.
The Associated Press reported Wednesday that Johnson, who turns 46 on Thursday, will be promoted from assistant captain, a role he held in the past two Ryder Cup competitions.
The 2023 Ryder Cup will be played at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome. Steve Stricker led the Americans to a 19-9 victory over Team Europe last fall at Whistling Straits in Sheboygan, Wis.
The United States holds a 27-14 margin in victories over Team Europe but hasn't won on overseas soil since Tom Watson captained the Americans to victory in 1993 at The Belfry in England.
Johnson has 12 career PGA wins, including the Masters Tournament in 2007 and The Open in 2015. He has played on five Ryder Cup and four Presidents Cup teams.
Team Europe has yet to announce its captain.
--Field Level Media
