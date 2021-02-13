The New York Yankees agreed to a minor-league deal with free-agent outfielder Jay Bruce, The Athletic reported Saturday.
Bruce, who turns 34 in April, will earn $1.35 million if he makes the team plus an additional $50,000 each if he reaches 400, 450 and 500 plate appearances, per the report.
The three-time All-Star batted .198 with six home runs and 14 RBIs in 32 games with the Philadelphia Phillies in the shortened 2020 season.
He is a lifetime .245 hitter with 318 homers, 948 RBIs and 1,451 hits in 1,640 games with the Cincinnati Reds (2008-16), New York Mets (2016-17, 2018), Cleveland Indians (2017), Seattle Mariners (2019) and Phillies (2019-20).
--Field Level Media
