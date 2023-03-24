Free agent wide receiver Marquez Callaway plans to sign with the Denver Broncos, ESPN reported Friday.
He caught 16 passes for 158 yards and a touchdown in 14 games (three starts) with New Orleans in 2022.
Callaway, who turns 25 next week, had his best season with the Saints under new Broncos coach Sean Payton in 2021 with 46 catches for 698 yards and six touchdowns.
Undrafted in 2020 out of Tennessee, Callaway has 83 receptions for 1,069 yards and seven scores in 42 career games (17 starts) over three seasons with New Orleans.
--Field Level Media
