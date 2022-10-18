Veteran receiver DeSean Jackson is reportedly singing with the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad, ESPN reported Tuesday.
A 14-year NFL veteran, Jackson hasn't been with a club yet this season.
Jackson has caught 632 career passes for 11,110 yards and 58 touchdowns in 176 games (158 starts) with five teams, most notably the Philadelphia Eagles (2008-13, 2019-20) and Washington (2014-16).
He is a three-time Pro Bowl selection who has led the NFL in average yards per reception in four seasons. He has a 17.6 career mark.
Jackson, who turns 36 on Dec. 1, has recorded five 1,000-yard seasons, the most recent for Washington in 2016. He had a career-best 82 catches in a season for Philadelphia in 2013.
Jackson played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2017 and 2018.
He split last season with the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders and had 20 catches for 454 yards (22.7 average) and two touchdowns in 16 games (four starts).
A product of Cal, Jackson was a second round draft pick by Philadelphia in 2008.
--Field Level Media
