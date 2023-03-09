There's a "real possibility" that the Minnesota Vikings will release longtime wide receiver Adam Thielen in the coming days, ESPN reported Thursday.
The sides continue to talk about a restructured deal, per the reports. Thielen is set to count nearly $20 million against Minnesota's cap in 2023.
Thielen, 32, signed a four-year, $64 million extension in April 2019, with the sides agreeing to restructure the deal in 2021 and 2022.
The Vikings would save at least $6.4 million in 2023 while taking a dead-cap hit of $13.6 million if they release the two-time Pro Bowler.
Thielen has 30 touchdown catches in the past three seasons, which ranks fifth in the NFL.
The Vikings first signed Thielen to a three-year, $1.485 million deal as an undrafted free agent out of Minnesota State in May 2013.
Since making his debut in 2014, he has 534 catches for 6,682 yards and 55 touchdowns in 135 career games (101 starts) for the Vikes. He earned Pro Bowl honors in 2017 and 2018.
