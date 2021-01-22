Former No. 5 overall pick Alex Len agreed to a one-year deal with the Washington Wizards, The Athletic reported Friday.

The Toronto Raptors waived the 7-foot center on Tuesday. He had multiple suitors after clearing waivers and chose the Wizards due to their frontcourt needs, per the report.

Len, 27, signed with Toronto in late November and appeared in seven games (two starts) this season, averaging 2.3 points and 1.6 rebounds in 10.9 minutes per game.

A first-round pick out of Maryland by the Phoenix Suns in the 2013 NBA draft, Len has averaged 7.9 points and 6.2 rebounds in 474 career games (185 starts) with the Suns (2013-18), Atlanta Hawks (2018-20), Sacramento Kings (2020) and Raptors.

The Wizards lost starting big man Thomas Bryant to a season-ending ACL injury earlier this month.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.