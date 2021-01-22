Former No. 5 overall pick Alex Len agreed to a one-year deal with the Washington Wizards, The Athletic reported Friday.
The Toronto Raptors waived the 7-foot center on Tuesday. He had multiple suitors after clearing waivers and chose the Wizards due to their frontcourt needs, per the report.
Len, 27, signed with Toronto in late November and appeared in seven games (two starts) this season, averaging 2.3 points and 1.6 rebounds in 10.9 minutes per game.
A first-round pick out of Maryland by the Phoenix Suns in the 2013 NBA draft, Len has averaged 7.9 points and 6.2 rebounds in 474 career games (185 starts) with the Suns (2013-18), Atlanta Hawks (2018-20), Sacramento Kings (2020) and Raptors.
The Wizards lost starting big man Thomas Bryant to a season-ending ACL injury earlier this month.
