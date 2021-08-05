The Washington Wizards re-signed free-agent guard Raul Neto to a one-year contract, according to a report Thursday by The Athletic.
The deal comes one day after Washington completed a five-team, sign-and-trade to acquire Spencer Dinwiddie, Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Aaron Holiday that sent Russell Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers.
The 29-year-old Neto, who hails from Brazil, averaged 8.7 points and 2.3 assists last season in 64 games (22 starts) and shot 39 percent from three-point range.
Neto, who joined the team in 2020, was a second-round draft pick by the Atlanta Hawks in 2013.
He spent four seasons with the Utah Jazz (2015-19) and one with the Philadelphia 76ers (2019-20). He has career averages of 5.6 points and 1.9 assists on 45.2 percent shooting.
