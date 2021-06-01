Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans is likely out for the season with a calf injury, ESPN reported Tuesday.
An MRI revealed a Grade 2 calf strain, an injury that typically requires 4-6 weeks of recovery time, per the report.
The Wizards trail 3-1 in their best-of-seven first-round playoff series against the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers, with Game 5 scheduled for Wednesday night in Philadelphia.
Bertans had 15 points and four rebounds in 23 minutes on Monday night as Washington staved off elimination with a 122-114 victory.
Bertans, 28, is averaging 9.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 26.5 minutes in the series. He posted 11.5 points and 2.9 boards and shot 39.5 percent from 3-point range in 57 games (seven starts) during the regular season, the Latvia native's second campaign with Washington and fifth in the NBA.
--Field Level Media
