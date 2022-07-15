The Vancouver Whitecaps acquired defender Julian Gressel from D.C. United, multiple outlets reported Friday.

D.C. United reportedly received $600,000 in General Allocation Money and $300,000 in incentives in exchange for Gressel.

Gressel, 28, leads D.C. United with seven assists through 17 games (16 starts) this season.

The Germany international has 19 goals and 58 assists in 171 MLS matches (154 starts) with Atlanta United (2017-19) and D.C. United.

A 2017 first-round pick (No. 8 overall) and a 2018 MLS Cup winner with Atlanta, Gressel was traded to D.C. United in January 2020.

