Top international prospect Yoelqui Cespedes is expected to sign with the Chicago White Sox when the international signing period opens next month, MLB.com reported.
He reportedly will receive a signing bonus in the $2 million range.
The White Sox have not confirmed the pending signing of Cespedes, the 23-year-old half-brother of former All-Star and free-agent outfielder Yoenis Cespedes.
The younger Cespedes defected from the Cuban National Team in June 2019 while playing in New York. He settled in the Bahamas and later was declared an MLB free agent.
The outfielder previously played for Cuba's World Baseball Classic and Caribbean Series teams.
When the signing period opens on Jan. 15, the White Sox also are expected to add Cuban right-hander Norge Vera.
The White Sox had four prominent players from Cuba in the lineup last season: Yoan Moncada, Yasmani Grandal, Gold Glove winner Luis Robert and American League MVP Jose Abreu.
--Field Level Media
