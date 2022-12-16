Outfielder Andrew Benintendi has agreed to a five-year, $75 million deal with the Chicago White Sox, ESPN reported Friday.
The 28-year-old free agent made the All-Star team with the Kansas City Royals last season before being traded to the New York Yankees on July 27.
Benintendi batted a combined .304 with 31 extra-base hits, 51 RBIs and 54 runs scored in 126 games between the two clubs.
He is a career .279 hitter with 73 home runs, 384 RBIs and 69 stolen bases in 745 games with the Boston Red Sox (2016-20), Royals (2021-22) and Yankees.
Benintendi was runner-up for American League Rookie of the Year honors in 2017, won a World Series with Boston in 2018 and earned a Gold Glove in left field in 2021.
--Field Level Media
