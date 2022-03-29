The Philadelphia Phillies are trading outfielder Adam Haseley to the Chicago White Sox, The Athletic reported Tuesday.

There was no immediate word on a return for the Phillies, who drafted Haseley with the eighth overall pick in 2017.

Haseley, who turns 26 next month, has posted a .264/.322/.373 slash line with five home runs, 39 RBIs and 81 strikeouts in 116 games with Philadelphia over the past three seasons.

A left-handed hitter, Haseley would give the White Sox versatility to pair with right-handed-hitting outfielders Eloy Jimenez, Luis Robert, Adam Engel and Andrew Vaughn.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In