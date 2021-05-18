The Washington Football Team is planning to move on from longtime offensive tackle Morgan Moses, giving the 30-year-old permission to seek a trade, NFL Network reported Tuesday.
Washington would pick up Moses' $7.75 million salary for 2021 if he's traded.
Moses started every game for Washington over the past six seasons. He played in eight games (one start) as a rookie in 2014 after he was selected in the third round of the NFL Draft out of Virginia.
Washington recently signed left tackle Charles Leno, traded for left guard Erick Flowers and selected Samuel Cosmi out of Texas in the second round of last month's draft.
--Field Level Media
