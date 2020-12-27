This week's Music City Bowl between Missouri and Iowa is "highly unlikely" due to an uptick in COVID-19 numbers with the Tigers, The Athletic reported Sunday.
The Tigers (5-5) are scheduled to face the No. 15 Hawkeyes (6-2) on Wednesday afternoon in Nashville, Tenn.
Missouri lost its final two games of the regular season, including a 51-32 decision at Mississippi State on Dec. 19.
Iowa won its last six games after opening the Big Ten campaign with losses to Purdue and Northwestern.
--Field Level Media
