The Washington Football Team is signing punter Ryan Winslow, the Washington Post reported Friday.

Tress Way landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday and the team did not have a punter on the practice squad.

Washington (6-9) hosts the Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) on Sunday.

Winslow, 27, punted for the Carolina Panthers in Weeks 6 and 7 and for the Arizona Cardinals in Week 16.

He also appeared in two games for Arizona in 2019 and owns a career net average of 40.1 yards on 20 punts.

--Field Level Media

