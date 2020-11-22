Free agent forward Kent Bazemore is heading back to Golden State on a one-year deal, The Athletic reported Sunday.
Bazemore, 31, began his career with the Warriors as an undrafted free agent in 2012-13.
He averaged 8.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 24.8 minutes in 68 games (21 starts) last season with the Portland Trail Blazers and Sacramento Kings.
Bazemore has averaged 8.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 551 games (278 starts) with the Warriors (2012-14), Los Angeles Lakers (2014), Atlanta Hawks (2014-19), Blazers and Kings.
