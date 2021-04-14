Golden State Warriors rookie center James Wiseman will undergo knee surgery this week and his return to the team this season is uncertain, The Athletic reported on Wednesday.
Wiseman has a torn meniscus in his right knee and is expected to be done for the season.
The No. 2 pick in the 2020 draft has played in 39 games this season, averaging 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds over about 21 minutes per game.
Injuries have been an issue for the rookie, who sprained his left wrist on Jan. 30 against the Detroit Pistons and didn't return until Feb. 23.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.