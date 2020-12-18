The Golden State Warriors are finalizing a deal with veteran guard Jeremy Lin, The Athletic reported Friday.
The deal is pending a letter of clearance from the Chinese Basketball Association, per the report.
Lin, 32, began his NBA career with the Warriors in 2010-11 and played for seven other teams through 2018-19, when he won a championship as a reserve with the Toronto Raptors.
He played last season with the Beijing Ducks.
Undrafted out of Harvard in 2010, Lin has averaged 11.6 points, 4.3 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 480 career NBA games (221 starts). He is a 43.3 percent shooter from the field, 34.2 percent from 3-point range and 80.9 percent at the foul line.
The Undefeated reported that Lin will join the Warriors' G League team, the Santa Cruz Warriors.
--Field Level Media
