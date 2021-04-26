Around the NFL, some players have steered clear of voluntary workouts this offseason.

Not Von Miller.

Miller and "several" other players worked out at the Denver Broncos team facility Monday, according to a report from 9news.com.

Miller, 32, who will be entering his 11th year with the Broncos, has a $500,000 workout bonus in his contract, giving him incentive to participate in the offseason program.

The 8-time Pro Bowler did not play in the 2020 season due to an ankle injury, and he is coming off a 2019 season in which he notched just eight sacks in 15 games, the second lowest total of his career (five sacks in nine games in 2013).

Miller has at least 10 sacks in seven of his nine healthy seasons with Denver.

--Field Level Media

