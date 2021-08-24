Villanova star Collin Gillespie reportedly has been cleared to resume all basketball-related activities.
CBS Sports said Tuesday that the Wildcats' 6-foot-3 senior point guard has been given the OK less than six months after a season-ending knee injury.
Gillespie was voted co-Big East Player of the Year in 2020-21 after averaging 14.0 points, 4.6 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 20 games.
He tore his MCL in the penultimate regular season game on March 3 against Creighton and missed the NCAA Tournament, where the Wildcats (18-7) lost to eventual national champion Baylor in the Sweet 16.
Gillespie announced in April that he would return for a fifth season in 2021-22. The NCAA granted winter sport athletes the option to take an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He has worn the Villanova uniform for 118 games (87 starts) and averaged 10.7 points and 3.1 assists for his career, which included winning a national championship as a freshman in 2017-18.
--Field Level Media
