The Minnesota Vikings agreed to terms with tight end Josh Oliver on a three-year, $21 million deal, NFL Network reported Monday.
Oliver, who turns 26 on March 21, gets $10.75 million guaranteed and has incentives that can boost the deal to $24 million, per the report.
Contracts can become official Wednesday, the start of the 2023 league year.
Oliver caught 14 passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns in 17 games (nine starts) for the Baltimore Ravens in 2022.
Considered one of the NFL's best blocking tight ends, Oliver was drafted in the third round by Jacksonville in 2019 and traded to Baltimore in March 2021.
--Field Level Media
