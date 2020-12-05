The Minnesota Vikings ruled out running back Alexander Mattison for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars due to illness.
NFL Network reported Saturday that Mattison had appendicitis and underwent successful surgery.
Mattison, 22, has rushed for 338 yards and a touchdown and added nine catches for 61 yards in 11 games this season.
A third-round draft pick in 2019, Mattison has rushed 174 times for 800 yards (4.6 average) with two scores in 24 career games. He has 19 receptions for 143 yards.
In his absence, Ameer Abdullah is the likely backup to starter Dalvin Cook when the Vikings (5-6) host the Jaguars (1-10).
--Field Level Media
