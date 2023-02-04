The Denver Broncos have not granted permission to the Minnesota Vikings to interview defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero for the same position, Sports Illustrated reported Saturday.
The same report said Evero has spoken to new Broncos head coach Sean Payton about remaining in Denver, but he is not the only candidate for the position.
Evero, 42, is still under contract with the Broncos.
In his first season as the Denver DC in 2022, the team finished 14th in the league in scoring defense (21.1 points per game) and seventh in total defense (320.0 yards per game).
Before joining the Broncos under former head coach Nathaniel Hackett, Evero was an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Rams (2017-21), Green Bay Packers (2016) and San Francisco 49ers (2011-15).
Evero is also the "top target" for the Rams' defensive coordinator position if current DC Raheem Morris lands the Indianapolis Colts' head coaching job, according to SI.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.