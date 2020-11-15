Minnesota Vikings guard Dru Samia tested positive for COVID-19 and will not play Monday night in Chicago, NFL Network reported Sunday.
The Vikings (3-5) are conducting contact tracing to determine whether any other players will be sidelined against the Bears (5-4), per the report.
Samia, 23, started four games at right guard earlier this season but has been limited to special teams the past two weeks.
Samia appeared in just two games last season after being selected by the Vikings in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.