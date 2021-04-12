Longtime Cincinnati Bengals running back has signed a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, NFL Network reported Monday.
The Bengals cut Bernard last week after eight seasons.
Bernard, 29, played in 115 games (30 starts) for the Bengals since they drafted him in the second round in 2013. He rushed for 3,697 yards and 22 touchdowns and caught 342 passes for 2,867 yards and 11 scores.
Bernard ranks seventh in Bengals history in rushing yards, just ahead of Joe Mixon (3,359).
Bucs coach Bruce Arians and quarterback Tom Brady actively recruited Bernard after he was released, per the report.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.