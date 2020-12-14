Virginia Tech will keep embattled head coach Justin Fuente, according to a report Monday night from The Athletic.

Fuente, who is in his fifth season in charge of the Hokies, is coming off a 5-6 regular season. He has a 38-26 record at Virginia Tech, but his teams are 16-18 against FBS opponents over the last three seasons.

Last weekend, Fuente said he refused to worry about his job security or things beyond his control.

"The biggest thing for this is a sigh of relief that the regular season is over," Fuente said. "Win, loss, whatever. This is a wrap. That is a huge relief. I wish I was a better orator to describe how difficult it's been. It has nothing to do with winning and losing. The strain and stress on everybody has just been remarkable.

"I've had 11 conversations at midfield and they have all been the same before each game. It's the hardest thing anybody has pulled off, and some people have played four games. They have no idea of what it's like to do what we tried to do. I mean, just can't say enough about our young people."

Fuente has four years remaining on his contract. He served as head coach as Memphis before coming to Virginia Tech.

--Field Level Media

