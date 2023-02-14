Utah offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig has informed the program he is staying put after interviewing for the same job at Notre Dame, ESPN reported.
Ludwig's buyout figure, said to be in the $2 million range, was an obstacle in his negotiations with the Fighting Irish, per the report.
Notre Dame interviewed Ludwig last weekend in its search to replace Tommy Rees, who departed earlier this month to become Nick Saban's OC at Alabama.
Ludwig, 58, has been an offensive coordinator in the college ranks for more than two decades.
In addition to two stints with the Utes (2005-08, 2019-present), he also directed the offenses at Vanderbilt, Wisconsin, San Diego State, Cal, Oregon, Fresno State and Cal Poly.
Utah finished 10-4 last season (7-2 Pac-12). The offense ranked 11th in the nation with 38.6 points per game.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.