Southern California interim coach Donte Williams said he expects Kedon Slovis to practice on Monday after X-rays and an MRI on the quarterback's neck came back negative, the Los Angeles Times reported on Sunday night.
Williams said he and offensive coordinator Graham Harrell will decide whether Slovis or Jaxson Dart will start the next game for the Trojans (2-1, 1-1), a Pac-12 matchup vs. Oregon State (2-1, 0-0) on Saturday.
Williams also would not rule out using two quarterbacks moving forward.
"If that's what's best to win games, then that's what we're going to do," he told the Times.
Slovis, a junior, left Saturday's 45-14 road win over Washington State early in the first quarter because of the neck injury. He suffered the injury on a sack by Andrew Edson and completed 1-of-2 passes for 8 yards.
Dart, a freshman, replaced Slovis and passed for 391 yards, setting a school passing-yardage record for a debut. He finished 30-of-46, with four TD passes, and was intercepted twice.
Slovis has 50 touchdown passes in 21 games (20 starts) for the Trojans. He has 5,910 passing yards and has thrown 17 interceptions.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.