UMBC diminutive guard Darnell Rogers entered the transfer portal on Monday, ESPN reported.
The 5-foot-2 Rogers is believed to be the shortest player in Division I history. He started all 20 games this season for the Retrievers and averaged 9.8 points, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals.
UMBC's season ended Saturday night when it lost 79-77 to UMass Lowell in the semifinals of the American East tournament.
Rogers shot 40 percent from 3-point range this season.
Rogers played in just seven games last season due to a hamstring injury and other ailments.
He played his freshman campaign at Florida Gulf Coast in 2017-18 and averaged 0.9 points in 20 games. He played the next season for New Mexico Junior College in Hobbs, N.M., -- averaging 14 points -- before transferring to play for the Retrievers.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.