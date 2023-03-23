UCLA forward/center Adem Bona is questionable for Thursday night's Sweet 16 game against Gonzaga with a shoulder injury, Stadium reported.
Bona, the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year, injured his left shoulder in the conference tournament and reaggravated the injury in the second round of the NCAA Tournament against Northwestern.
Bona is averaging 7.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game in 33 games (32 starts) season. He leads the second-seeded Bruins in field-goal percentage at .675.
Also uncertain for Thursday night is David Singleton, who injured his right ankle in the Northwestern game. He was diagnosed with an ankle sprain.
Singleton earned the starting nod after Jaylen Clark went down with a season-ending Achilles injury. Singleton, a fifth-year guard, is averaging a career-best 9.1 points per game.
Kenneth Nwuba would likely get the start if Bona is unable to play against the third-seeded Zags. Nwuba started against UNC Asheville in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
The Bruins (31-5) and Zags (30-5) tip off Thursday night in Las Vegas, with the winner advancing to the Elite Eight in the West Region.
