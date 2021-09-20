Houston Texans starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor has been ruled out for Thursday night's game with a hamstring injury, NFL Network reported Monday.
Rookie Davis Mills is expected to get his first professional start when the Texans (1-1) host the undefeated Carolina Panthers. He replaced Taylor in Sunday's 31-21 loss to the Cleveland Browns.
Taylor, 32, is set to have an MRI on Monday. He was injured when he scrambled to score a 15-yard touchdown with 7:06 left in the second quarter that gave the Texans a 14-7 lead. He played the next series, then was replaced by Mills, a third-round draft pick from Stanford.
Before leaving, Taylor was effective, completing 10 of 11 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown. On the season, he has completed 70.5 percent of his passes for 416 yards and three TDs. He has not thrown an interception.
Mills was 8-of-18 passing for 102 yards, one touchdown and an interception.
Houston wide receivers Danny Amendola (hamstring) and Nico Collins (shoulder) also were injured on Sunday.
--Field Level Media
