Two Carolina Panthers players tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday morning, ESPN reported.
The Panthers (4-8) are on a bye week and don't play again until Dec. 13 at home against the Denver Broncos.
The report did not identify the players.
Earlier this week, the Panthers placed rookie defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos on the reserve/COVID-19 list and placed defensive tackle Bruce Hector on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.
--Field Level Media
