Two Carolina Panthers players tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday morning, ESPN reported.

The Panthers (4-8) are on a bye week and don't play again until Dec. 13 at home against the Denver Broncos.

The report did not identify the players.

Earlier this week, the Panthers placed rookie defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos on the reserve/COVID-19 list and placed defensive tackle Bruce Hector on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.