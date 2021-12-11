The Miami Dolphins have placed running backs Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Dolphins, who are on a bye week, put Gaskin on the list Friday and Ahmed on Saturday.

NFL Network reported that both tested positive, putting their status in jeopardy for the Dec. 19 game against the visiting New York Jets. Miami (6-7) is on a five-game winning streak.

Gaskin, 24, leads the Dolphins with 526 rushing yards in 13 games. He also has 45 catches for 217 yards and has scored seven touchdowns (three rushing, four receiving).

Ahmed, 22, ranks second on the team with 149 rushing yards and has 12 catches for 117 yards in 12 games.

--Field Level Media

