Tulane is relocating its Sept. 11 home game against Morgan State to Legion Field in Birmingham, Ala., Yahoo Sports reported Thursday.
The game, originally scheduled to be played in Hurricane Ida-ravaged New Orleans, will kick off at noon ET.
This is the second location switch for the Green Wave, who will open the season against No. 2 Oklahoma in Norman in a contest that had been scheduled for Tulane's Yulman Stadium.
There is optimism that Tulane's Sept. 25 home game against UAB will take place in New Orleans, but that decision won't be made for a few weeks, per the report.
Ida made landfall Sunday and left much of New Orleans without power. Tulane temporarily relocated its athletic department operations staff and its student-athletes to Birmingham until it is safe to return.
--Field Level Media
