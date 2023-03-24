Troy football coach Jon Sumrall has agreed to a new four-year contract, ESPN reported Friday.
The deal includes a pay raise, an increased pool for staff salaries and "additional program investments for players," according to the report.
Sumrall, 40, guided the Trojans to a 12-2 record (7-1 Sun Belt) and a Cure Bowl victory against UTSA in his first year with the program in 2022.
Troy broke the previous school record for wins (11-2) set in 2017 and won its first bowl game since 2018.
Sumrall was an assistant coach at his alma mater Kentucky (2019-21), Ole Miss (2018), Troy (2015-17), Tulane (2012-14) and San Diego (2007-11) before taking over the program in Troy, Ala.
The Trojans open the 2023 season at home Sept. 2 against Stephen F. Austin.
