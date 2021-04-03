The Portland Trail Blazers are set to sign forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, according to The Athletic.
Hollis-Jefferson, 26, was originally drafted by Portland in 2015, but was shipped to the Brooklyn Nets, where he spent his first four seasons.
Hollis-Jefferson played for the Raptors during the 2019-20 season, averaging 7.0 points and 4.7 rebounds over 60 games (six starts).
He shot a career low 13.0 percent from 3-point range with the Raptors, dropping his career rate to 21.3 percent.
Hollis-Jefferson, who was in training camp with the Minnesota Timberwolves but was waived before the season began, has career averages of 9.3 points and 5.6 rebounds in 294 games (153 starts).
