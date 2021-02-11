Yoshiro Mori, president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee, will reportedly resign amid uproar over his recent sexist remarks.
According to the Japanese press, the 83-year-old former prime minister complained at a board of trustees meeting last week that "meetings with women take longer" because "women are competitive -- if one member raises their hand to speak, others might think they need to talk, too."
The International Olympic Committee called Mori's comments "absolutely inappropriate" and he later apologized, but initially refused to step down.
Mori's remarks have drawn international criticism and have prompted hundreds of Olympic volunteers to resign in protest.
Saburo Kawabuchi, former president of the Japan Football Association, is said to be the chief candidate to replace Mori.
Mori's departure is the latest issue for the Tokyo Summer Olympics, which are scheduled to open on July 23 after being postponed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile Japan is struggling to deal with rising COVID-19 case numbers and a recent national poll found that 77 percent of people there think the Summer Games should be canceled, according to MSN.com.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.