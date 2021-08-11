The Tennessee Titans have agreed to sign veteran safety Tedric Thompson, according to a report Wednesday night from NFL Network.
Thompson, 26, has appeared in 37 games (16 starts) with the Seattle Seahawks and Kansas City Chiefs. He has 93 tackles, three interceptions, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.
The Seahawks selected Thompson in the fourth round (No. 111 overall) out of Colorado in 2017.
