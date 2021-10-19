Sorry, an error occurred.
Tennessee Titans first-round rookie cornerback Caleb Farley sustained a torn ACL in Monday night's win over the Buffalo Bills and will miss the rest of the season, ESPN said.
An MRI confirmed the diagnosis, per the report. The injury occurred in the second quarter when he collided with teammate Kevin Byard as he attempted to tackle Buffalo receiver Emmanuel Sanders.
This is the latest injury woe for Farley. While at Virginia Tech, he torn an ACL in 2017, then had two back surgeries before being selected No. 22 overall in the draft in April.
He missed three game with the Titans after suffering a shoulder injury before the Week 2 overtime win against the Seattle Seahawks.
The 22-year-old ends his season with four tackles.
The Titans (4-2) host the Kansas City Chiefs (3-3) on Sunday.
--Field Level Media
