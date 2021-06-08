The Tennessee Titans restructured the contract of quarterback Ryan Tannehill, creating more than $15 million in cap space to accommodate the salary of new arrival Julio Jones, NFL Network reported Tuesday.
Per the report, the team converted a portion of Tannehill's $24.5 salary for this season into a signing bonus -- to be spread over the next three years.
Tannehill signed a four-year, $118 million contract with the Titans in 2020.
The Titans acquired the All-Pro wide receiver Jones from the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. The Titans will assume all of Jones' $15.3 million salary for 2021 and $11.51 million for 2022 and 2023.
--Field Level Media
