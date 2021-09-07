The Tennessee Titans created $11.2 million in cap space by restructuring the contract of wide receiver Julio Jones, ESPN reported Tuesday.
The team converted $14 million of Jones' salary into a signing bonus, per the report. The team also added two void years. As a result, Jones will have a cap hit this season of $4.1 million.
Jones, 32, is in his first year with the Titans after a June trade with the Atlanta Falcons.
He returned to practice on Aug. 24 after being held back for three weeks. Jones left practice early on Aug. 2 after he landed awkwardly when catching a pass from quarterback Ryan Tannehill and had been sidelined since.
Jones, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection, missed seven games with assorted injuries in 2020. He has 848 receptions for 12,896 yards and 60 touchdowns in 135 games (134 starts), all with the Falcons.
--Field Level Media
