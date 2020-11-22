Tennessee Titans linebacker Jayon Brown will miss the remainder of the season after sustaining a dislocated and fractured left elbow, the NFL Network reported on Sunday.
Brown was injured after he was clipped by Baltimore guard Ben Powers in the waning moments of the first half of Tennessee's 30-24 overtime victory over the Ravens. Powers was penalized on the play.
Brown, 25, recorded three tackles on Sunday to boost his team-leading total to 76 on the season.
He has collected 330 tackles and three fumble recoveries in 56 career games since being selected by Tennessee in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.