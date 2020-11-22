The Minnesota Timberwolves are finalizing a three-year, $21 million deal for restricted free agent forward Juan Hernangomez, The Athletic reported Sunday.

After being acquired from Denver at the February 2020 trade deadline, he averaged 12.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 29.4 minutes in 14 games (all starts) after joining the Timberwolves.

Before the trade, the 25-year-old averaged 3.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 12.4 minutes in 34 games off the Nuggets' bench. Hernangomez shot 25.0 percent from 3-point range before the trade and 42.0 percent with Minnesota.

The Nuggets drafted the 6-foot-9 Spaniard in the first round (15th overall) in 2016.

His career averages include 5.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 16.1 minutes in 205 games (51 starts).

