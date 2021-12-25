Minnesota point guard D'Angelo Russell is the eighth member of the Timberwolves in COVID-19 protocols, ESPN reported Saturday.

Russell, 25, joins a list that includes backcourt partner Anthony Edwards and All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns.

Russell ranks third on the team in scoring with 18.7 points per game behind Towns (24.5) and Edwards (22.1). He is also averaging 6.7 assists and 4.0 rebounds through 27 starts.

The other Minnesota players in the NBA's health and safety protocols are Patrick Beverley, Josh Okogie, Taurean Prince, Jarred Vanderbilt and McKinley Wright IV.

The Timberwolves' next game is at home Monday against the Boston Celtics.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.