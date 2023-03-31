Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid will miss significant time with a broken wrist, The Athletic reported.
Reid, 23, is averaging career highs with 11.5 points and 4.9 rebounds in 68 games (11 starts) this season.
The injury occurred during the fourth quarter of Wednesday's 107-100 road loss against the Phoenix Suns.
With five games left in the regular season, the Timberwolves (39-38) entered Friday's home game against the Los Angeles Lakers in eighth place in the Western Conference.
Undrafted out of LSU in 2019, the 6-foot-9 Reid has averaged 10.1 points and 4.4 rebounds in 245 career games (43 starts) with Minnesota.
--Field Level Media
