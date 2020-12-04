The Portland Timbers are reportedly making a change at left back, trading Marco Farfan to Los Angeles FC and also finalizing the transfer of Argentina's Claudio Nicolas Bravo.
According to Thursday's ESPN report, the Timbers will receive $300,000 in allocation money from LAFC in exchange for Farfan. The 22-year-old Homegrown defender made 34 MLS appearances (23 starts) from 2017-20.
The deal is expected to be officially announced at the opening of the half-day trade window on Dec. 13, according to the report.
The transfer of Bravo from the Argentine club Banfield is pending a physical and completion of visa requirements. A source told ESPN that Portland will pay a $1 million transfer fee, spread out over four years, for 80 percent of the rights to Bravo, 23.
