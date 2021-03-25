As promised, the Oklahoma City Thunder have released Meyers Leonard after trading for the embattled forward, The Athletic reported Thursday.
The Thunder acquired Leonard from the Miami Heat last week for Trevor Ariza, but afterward said the center "will not be an active member of the organization."
Leonard, who is out for the season with a shoulder injury, was fined $50,000 for using an anti-Semitic slur during a video-game livestream earlier this month.
Leonard, 29, averaged 5.9 points and 4.9 rebounds in 54 regular-season games for the Heat.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.