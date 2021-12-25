Three more Portland Trail Blazers players entered COVID-19 protocols, The Athletic reported Saturday.

Forwards Robert Covington and Keljin Blevins and guard Ben McLemore joined guard Dennis Smith Jr. and forward Trendon Watford, who reportedly entered the NBA's health and safety protocols on Friday.

The Trail Blazers' next game is Monday at home against the Dallas Mavericks.

Covington, 31, is averaging 6.7 points and 5.0 rebounds in 32 games (26 starts) this season.

Blevins, 26, has appeared in three games and contributed 2.0 points in 4.7 minutes per contest.

McLemore, 28, is averaging 6.6 points and 13.1 minutes in 17 games off the Portland bench.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.